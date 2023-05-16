Latest Articles

Creator Economy culture media/telecom

The Substacker Whose Dracula Serial Spawned a Newsletter Craze By Isabelle Sarraf · May 16, 2023 2:47 PM PDT

Everyone has a hefty classic sitting on their bookshelf collecting dust that they swear they’ll eventually get to but never do. Matt Kirkland has made a side project of helping some of those intimidated readers: Over 262,000 have signed up to read Bram Stoker’s “Dracula" serialized in his free Substack newsletter, Dracula Daily.Kirkland, 42, works as a full-time web designer in Lawrence, Kan....