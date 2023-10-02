Tesla delivered 435,059 vehicles and produced just 430,488 vehicles in the third quarter. That’s a 10% decline in production from last quarter, and a slightly smaller percentage decline in deliveries, due to “planned downtimes for factory upgrades,” the company said on Monday. Tesla delivered 466,140 cars and produced 479,700 cars last quarter. Tesla said its plans to produce 1.8 million...
Meta, OpenAI Square Off Over Open Source AI
Artificial intelligence leaders and policymakers are divided on a key question: Are cutting-edge AI models too powerful to hand to just anyone? That question has pitted companies such as Meta Platforms, which recently made the code for its conversational AI freely available on the internet, against rivals such as OpenAI that sell proprietary AI like ChatGPT but don’t share the code....
