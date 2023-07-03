Tesla deliveries rose 83% in the second quarter, in a sign that customers are galvanized by the electric vehicle maker’s frequent price cuts and new government subsidies. The company delivered 466,140 vehicles globally, up from 254,695 vehicles the same time last year and 440,808 in the first quarter of 2023, the company said on Sunday. Tesla’s production also rose to 479,700 cars, up 9% from...
The People Who Run Chime
Chime aims to undercut traditional banks by being more consumer friendly. Its management team’s experience reflects that approach. None of the seven executives reporting to Chime CEO Chris Britt has ever worked at a traditional bank. Instead, the team mostly came out of either financial services firms such as Visa and LendingClub or consumer tech such as Ring. It’s a similar story...
OpenAI Plans ChatGPT ‘Personal Assistant for Work,’ Setting Up Microsoft Rivalry
In the span of half a year, ChatGPT has become one of the world’s best-known internet brands. Now its creator, OpenAI, has bigger plans for the chatbot: CEO Sam Altman privately told some developers OpenAI wants to turn it into a “supersmart personal assistant for work.” With built-in knowledge about an individual and their workplace, such an assistant could carry out tasks such as drafting emails or documents in that person’s style and with up-to-date information about their business.
