In a 46-page slide deck, Coatue lays out advice for startups confronting today’s vastly changed private tech marketRead more

Briefing
markets autonomous vehicles electric vehicles

Tesla Deliveries Spike 83% in Second Quarter

By
Becky Peterson
· · Source: The Information

Tesla deliveries rose 83% in the second quarter, in a sign that customers are galvanized by the electric vehicle maker’s frequent price cuts and new government subsidies. The company delivered 466,140 vehicles globally, up from 254,695 vehicles the same time last year and 440,808 in the first quarter of 2023, the company said on Sunday. Tesla’s production also rose to 479,700 cars, up 9% from...

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
Org Charts startups
The People Who Run Chime
By Mark Matousek · July 3, 2023 6:00 AM PDT
Chime aims to undercut traditional banks by being more consumer friendly. Its management team’s experience reflects that approach. None of the seven executives reporting to Chime CEO Chris Britt has ever worked at a traditional bank. Instead, the team mostly came out of either financial services firms such as Visa and LendingClub or consumer tech such as Ring. It’s a similar story...
Latest Briefs
 
Tesla Deliveries Spike 83% in Second Quarter
By Becky Peterson · July 3, 2023
Twitter Banks May Soon Consider Selling Debt, Report Says
By Martin Peers · July 2, 2023
Reddit’s AMA Volunteers to Scale Back Work
By Martin Peers · July 2, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Coatue co-founder Thomas Laffont. Photo by Juan Pinnel
Exclusive startups venture capital
‘Pressures Remain’: Coatue Prepares Tech Founders for the Road Ahead
By Jessica E. Lessin
Earlier this month, I had the opportunity to attend a founder and investor conference hosted by Coatue, called East Meets West.
Art by Mike Sullivan.
Exclusive enterprise ai
OpenAI Plans ChatGPT ‘Personal Assistant for Work,’ Setting Up Microsoft Rivalry
By Aaron Holmes
In the span of half a year, ChatGPT has become one of the world’s best-known internet brands. Now its creator, OpenAI, has bigger plans for the chatbot: CEO Sam Altman privately told some developers OpenAI wants to turn it into a “supersmart personal assistant for work.” With built-in knowledge about an individual and their workplace, such an assistant could carry out tasks such as drafting emails or documents in that person’s style and with up-to-date information about their business.
Microsoft CEO, Satya Nadella, arriving at federal court in San Francisco on June 28. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive microsoft cloud
Microsoft’s Cloud Server Business in 2022 Was Less Than Half of AWS, New Document Reveals
By Aaron Holmes
For years Microsoft has kept a lid on details about the true size of its Azure cloud server rental business, making it impossible for investors to know how Microsoft’s cloud operations unit stacked up against industry leader Amazon Web Services.
Jason Auerbach. Photo via Silicon Valley Bank, Getty and Foursquare.
markets enterprise
The Software Banker With Private Equity on Speed Dial
By Michael Roddan and Maria Heeter
When Josh Rogers, CEO of data integrity firm Precisely, was looking for a buyer in 2021, he tapped Jason Auerbach, then a top investment banker at UBS.
A pop-up event for the 2018 launch of Oddity's IL MAKIAGE brand in New York City. Photo by Getty.
Deals e-commerce
Why Beauty Company Oddity is Poised For a Hot IPO
By Ann Gehan
Cosmetics company Oddity Tech, which filed to go public last week, doesn’t need the stock market to continue rallying for its public debut to take off.
Ben Horowitz, Martin Casado and Marc Andreessen. Photos by Getty and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. Art by Mike Sullivan.
startups ai
Andreessen Horowitz’s AI Crusader Emerges as a Confidant of the Founders
By Kate Clark
“Will AI kill us all?” Andreessen Horowitz general partner Martin Casado asked his boss Marc Andreessen in early June.