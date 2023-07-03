Tesla deliveries rose 83% in the second quarter, in a sign that customers are galvanized by the electric vehicle maker’s frequent price cuts and new government subsidies. The company delivered 466,140 vehicles globally, up from 254,695 vehicles the same time last year and 440,808 in the first quarter of 2023, the company said on Sunday. Tesla’s production also rose to 479,700 cars, up 9% from...