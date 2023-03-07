Musk Delayed Paying Twitter’s Amazon Cloud Bill, Sparking Ad ThreatRead Now

Briefing
autonomous vehicles electric vehicles

Tesla Drops Prices, Marking Second Round of Cuts In Three Months

By
Akash Pasricha
· · Source: Bloomberg

Tesla is cutting prices on its Model S and Model X cars, which marks the second time it has dropped prices on its cars this year, according to Bloomberg . The Model S starting price was cut by more than 5%, and the Model X starting price was cut by more than 9%, the report said. The price cuts follow CEO Elon Musk’s  comments at Tesla’s investor day last week, where he said that small price...

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
The Briefing apple enterprise
Apple and Samsung’s Teamwork
By Martin Peers · March 6, 2023 5:00 PM PST
Photo by Bloomberg
Comedian Louis C.K. had a smart observation a few years ago about how quickly people become blasé about the wonders of modern life, such as plane flight. His commentary came to mind after I read my colleague Wayne Ma’s story this morning about Apple’s rocky business marriage with Samsung. Among other things, the story describes how hard it is to make the OLED displays used in iPhones of recent...
Latest Briefs
 
Tesla Drops Prices, Marking Second Round of Cuts In Three Months
By Akash Pasricha · March 6, 2023
SAP and Silver Lake Go Exclusive on Qualtrics Sale
By Martin Peers · March 6, 2023
ThredUp Shares Jump As More Budget Shoppers Move to Secondhand Shopping
By Ann Gehan · March 6, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Patrick Collison, CEO and co-founder of Stripe, left, and John Collison, president and co-founder of Stripe. Photo by Bloomberg.
Deals
Stripe Cuts Valuation to $50 Billion After Facing Fundraising Hurdles
By Maria Heeter and Cory Weinberg
Stripe has cut the valuation for its multi-billion-dollar fundraising by about 10% to around $50 billion, according to two people familiar with the situation, underlining the challenges that Stripe has faced in completing the fundraising.
Art by Clark Miller
The Wunderkind Issue
Plight of the Wunderkind: The Hidden Struggles of Tech’s Teenage Entrepreneurs
By Margaux MacColl
On October 19, 2020, Jai Bhavnani paced around his University of Southern California dorm room in his pajamas, sending nervous Snapchats to his friends.
Elon Musk. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive google amazon
Musk Delayed Paying Twitter’s Amazon Cloud Bill, Sparking Ad Threat
By Erin Woo
Elon Musk is running into an obstacle in his relentless drive to cut costs at Twitter: some of the same vendors that Twitter is squeezing to save money are also its advertising clients.
Org Charts microsoft
The People Who Matter at Microsoft as it Deepens Pact with OpenAI
By Kevin McLaughlin and Aaron Holmes
Bill Gates is back at Microsoft—at least on the company’s internal organizational chart, if not as an employee.
Photo by Getty. Art by Mike Sullivan
Exclusive electric vehicles
Facing Weak Demand for Its Pricey Solar Roof, Tesla Plans Changes
By Becky Peterson
In 2016, Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled one of the innovative products for which he’s become famous: roof tiles that incorporate solar panels.
From left, Jamie Xie (Christian Vierig/Getty Images), Alexis Cuban, Phoebe Gates and Eve Jobs (Edward Berthelot/Getty Images). Art by Clark Miller.
The Wunderkind Issue culture
Their Last Names Are Gates, Jobs, Xie and Cuban. Their Brands Are Still Loading
By Annie Goldsmith
The 6-second video (caption: “When dad gets the #boxball for Christmas”) seems like standard TikTok fare.