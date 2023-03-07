Tesla is cutting prices on its Model S and Model X cars, which marks the second time it has dropped prices on its cars this year, according to Bloomberg . The Model S starting price was cut by more than 5%, and the Model X starting price was cut by more than 9%, the report said. The price cuts follow CEO Elon Musk’s comments at Tesla’s investor day last week, where he said that small price...
Tesla Drops Prices, Marking Second Round of Cuts In Three Months
