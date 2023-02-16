Eight Research Papers That Set Off the AI BoomRead Now

Briefing
Tesla Fires New York Workers Following Unionization Announcement

By
Becky Peterson
· Source: Bloomberg

Tesla fired dozens of Buffalo, N.Y.-based employees on Wednesday, one day after workers on its Autopilot team at the Buffalo factory announced their intent to unionize, Bloomberg reported. In a filing with the National Labor Relations Board, the United Workers union accused Tesla of firing the employees in retaliation for their efforts to unionize, according to Bloomberg. One organizer was...

Opinion culture
We’re Reliving the Start of the Smartphone Era, This Time with AI
By Ryan Broderick · Feb. 16, 2023 9:00 AM PST
Art by Clark Miller.
Last week, both Microsoft and Google gave demos of their new artificial intelligence–powered search assistants. Microsoft’s Bing Chat sits inside its Bing search engine and Edge web browser, while Google’s Bard chatbot will do its thing on the same page where Google’s standard search results appear. Microsoft seems to have the early lead after Google’s launch...
Snapchat Hits 750 Million Monthly Active Users
By Isabelle Sarraf · Feb. 16, 2023
Tesla Recalls 363,000 Cars Over Full Self-Driving Software
By Becky Peterson · Feb. 16, 2023
Susan Wojcicki Steps Down as CEO of YouTube
By Mahira Dayal · Feb. 16, 2023
Photo by AP.
Exclusive microsoft
Microsoft’s LinkedIn Lays Off Staff Amid Hiring Slowdown
By Aaron Holmes
Microsoft-owned LinkedIn laid off staff in its recruiting department on Monday, the company confirmed to The Information, the latest sign of how Microsoft’s layoffs are rippling through the tech giant.
Graphic by Clark Miller
The Big Read
Tales from the Shredder: How a Quarter-Million Fired Tech Workers Are Picking Up the Pieces
By Arielle Pardes
On a brisk Wednesday in December, Pakin Wirojwatanakul made his usual commute to the downtown San Francisco office of fintech startup Plaid.
Photo by Getty Images
Exclusive google cloud
Playing Catch-Up With AWS, Google Makes Progress With Data Center Chips
By Wayne Ma and Kevin McLaughlin
Google has reached a key milestone in designing server processors aimed at reducing the cost of operating its data centers and keeping up with cloud business rival Amazon, according to one person with direct knowledge of the project and one person who was briefed about it.
google ai
Eight Research Papers That Set Off the AI Boom
By Jon Victor
For years before artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT became a household name, a breakthrough that enabled it existed as little more than a 2017 research paper that only a small group of software engineers could understand.
Stripe founders Patrick Collison, left, and John Collison. Photo by Bloomberg.
Exclusive startups
Stripe Burned Through More Than $500 Million in Cash Last Year
By Cory Weinberg
Stripe burned through more than $500 million of cash last year as its revenue growth rate fell sharply, people familiar with the matter said.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
Exclusive microsoft enterprise
Microsoft Lays Off 150 Cloud Sales Specialists
By Kevin McLaughlin
Microsoft last week laid off around 150 employees from a team tasked with convincing medium-size companies to adopt cloud services such as Azure server rentals and Microsoft 365 productivity apps, said a person with direct knowledge of the matter.