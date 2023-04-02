Tesla said it delivered 36% more electric vehicles to customers during the first quarter than it did in the same period a year earlier. The results were far below the 68% growth in deliveries that Tesla reported in the first quarter of last year compared to the same period in 2021. Tesla has been grappling with the economic slowdown and rise in interest rates, which has curbed demand for its...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
Exclusive startups
In Reversal, Instacart Hikes Its Valuation 18%
After slashing its private stock price four times last year, Instacart is feeling better about itself. The grocery delivery firm, whose business skyrocketed during the pandemic but later cooled off, in late February raised its internal stock price 18% compared to December, according to a person with direct knowledge. While the company’s private share price for employees is likely still...
Latest Briefs
Tesla First Quarter Car Deliveries Rise 36%
Twitter Releases Ranking Source Code Ahead of Verified-Check Removals
Meta Tells Managers to Temporarily Stop Hiring Remote Workers
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive google ai
Alphabet’s Google and DeepMind Pause Grudges, Join Forces to Chase OpenAI
Opinion entertainment media/telecom
The Streaming Business Model Is Hitting Its Half-Life
Data Point startups amazon
Satellite Internet Plans from SpaceX and Others Deserve a Pinch of Salt