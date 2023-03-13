Latest Articles

Crypto’s 24/7 Trading Disrupted By Bank Crisis By Aidan Ryan and Akash Pasricha · March 13, 2023 8:56 AM PDT

Crypto in many ways used to be a 24/7 market, but the escalating crisis among a set of small U.S. banks has upended that. Regulators’ abrupt closure Sunday of Signature Bank following Silvergate’s shuttering last week knocked out the two biggest crypto-friendly banks and also means the round-the-clock payment systems both offered have disappeared. Some signs of problems have already...