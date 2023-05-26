Exclusive: Chime’s Slowdown Highlights Limits of Bank DisruptorsRead more

Tesla Whistleblower Leaks 100 Gb of Data to German News Outlet

By
Becky Peterson
· · Source: Handelsblatt

German news outlet Handelsblatt published a series of stories based on what it dubbed the “Tesla Files,” roughly 100 gigabytes of company data leaked by a whistleblower from inside the electric vehicle maker. The data highlight Tesla’s improper data management, according to the publication. The leak includes personnel files on thousands of current and former employees and customer bank...

Exclusive cloud Twitter
Twitter Cut Key Software Before DeSantis Audio Glitch
By Kevin McLaughlin and Erin Woo · May 26, 2023 2:12 PM PDT
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Photo by Bloomberg.
On Wednesday night, Twitter experienced multiple outages during a high-profile live audio forum on the app in which Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis launched his presidential campaign. While the specific reason for the flub couldn’t be learned, the company several weeks ago stopped paying for special software that handles high-traffic internet services, including for the app’s...
Microsoft's Satya Nadella, left, and Peter Lee. Photo by Bloomberg, Microsoft
Exclusive
How Microsoft Swallowed Its Pride to Make a Massive Bet on OpenAI
By Aaron Holmes
Satya Nadella didn’t want to hear it. Last December, Peter Lee, who oversees Microsoft’s sprawling research efforts, was briefing Nadella, Microsoft’s CEO, and his deputies about a series of tests Microsoft had conducted of GPT-4, the then-unreleased new artificial intelligence large-language model built by OpenAI.
Art by Mike Sullivan
startups asia
Venture Capitalists Face Pressure to Divest From China
By Kate Clark
Silicon Valley venture capitalists are coming to terms with a new reality: Their once-prized China investments may be victims of a simmering cold war.
Chris Britt, co-founder and CEO of Chime.
Exclusive startups Finance
Chime’s Slowdown Highlights Limits of Bank Disruptors
By Mark Matousek and Erin Woo
Chime found a way to offer zero-fee banking services without being a bank itself. But that approach is starting to show its limits.
Chart by Mike Sullivan.
Data Point enterprise
Enterprise Software’s Laggards: Firms Growing Slowly And Still Burning Cash
By Akash Pasricha
It’s the age-old refrain in American business: You have to spend money to make money. And it’s particularly true of the tech industry, where startups pour millions into untested new businesses and technologies.
Graphic by Shane Burke. Photos via Shutterstock/Wikimedia.
facebook
How Meta’s Acquisition of Giphy Went South
By Sylvia Varnham O'Regan and Maria Heeter
When a U.K. antitrust regulator initially ordered Meta Platforms to sell Giphy 18 months ago, it hoped to ensure that the startup—a library for animated images known as GIFs—would prosper as an independent company.
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
Shareholder Advisory Firms Call for Alphabet Chair’s Ouster
By Jon Victor
Two influential shareholder advisory firms have taken an aggressive stance against Alphabet’s board of directors ahead of the company’s June 2 annual meeting, telling clients they should vote in favor of a majority of proposals submitted by shareholders to improve the company’s corporate governance—proposals the board hopes to squash.