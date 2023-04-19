Tesla’s margins fell in the first quarter, reflecting on-going price cuts from the electric vehicle maker. In an earnings report Wednesday, Tesla reported gross margins of 19.3% for the quarter, down sharply from 29.1% the year before. Total revenue grew 24% to $23.3 billion from the same period a year earlier, and total automotive revenue was up 18% to $19.96 billion. But Tesla’s gross profit...
Musk’s Leader for OpenAI Rival Was Recently Arrested for Domestic Violence
Police in northern California last month arrested Igor Babuschkin, Elon Musk’s first known hire for a new company that aims to compete with artificial intelligence startup OpenAI, for domestic battery, public records show. A representative for the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office, Lisa Buuck, said the office had reviewed the case and had no plans to charge...
