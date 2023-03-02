Latest Articles

Crypto VCs Aren’t Celebrating This Rally Just Yet By Akash Pasricha · March 1, 2023 5:10 PM PST

Here are some staggering numbers for you. Year to date, bitcoin is up 43%, ether is up 39%, and Coinbase shares are up more than 92%. In fact, Coinbase is now trading around 5 times its projected next 12 month sales, up from 2.1 times when 2023 began, according to Koyfin. Where’s all this coming from?It turns out, startups and venture capitalists are scratching their heads a bit, too,...