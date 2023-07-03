In a 46-page slide deck, Coatue lays out advice for startups confronting today’s vastly changed private tech marketRead more

The RealReal Says It Will Start Enforcing Fees For Returned Consignments

Ann Gehan
· · Source: The Information

The RealReal will start charging sellers for items they have sent in to be sold but then want returned, as the online luxury reseller continues to slash costs under its new CEO. For items received after July 31, the company will charge sellers $15 for any item they ask to be returned within 12 months, which the company says reflects the cost of transporting, storing, authenticating, photographing...

Creator Economy startups ai
Creator-Focused AI Startups Draw Investor Dollars (Chart)
By Isabelle Sarraf · July 3, 2023 2:54 PM PDT
Table by Shane Burke
Artificial intelligence advances are piquing investor interest in creator economy startups, according to our latest update to the Creator Economy Database.Since we reported preliminary funding for creator economy startups in mid-June, we’ve tracked eight more funding rounds raised in the second quarter. Three back startups that use AI-based technology to develop their products and one big one,...
By Ann Gehan · July 3, 2023
China Restricts Exports of Two Metals Used in High-Performance Chips
By Alex Perry · July 3, 2023
Tesla Deliveries Spike 83% in Second Quarter
By Becky Peterson · July 3, 2023
Coatue co-founder Thomas Laffont. Photo by Juan Pinnel
Exclusive startups venture capital
‘Pressures Remain’: Coatue Prepares Tech Founders for the Road Ahead
By Jessica E. Lessin
Earlier this month, I had the opportunity to attend a founder and investor conference hosted by Coatue, called East Meets West.
Microsoft CEO, Satya Nadella, arriving at federal court in San Francisco on June 28. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive microsoft cloud
Microsoft’s Cloud Server Business in 2022 Was Less Than Half of AWS, New Document Reveals
By Aaron Holmes
For years Microsoft has kept a lid on details about the true size of its Azure cloud server rental business, making it impossible for investors to know how Microsoft’s cloud operations unit stacked up against industry leader Amazon Web Services.
Ben Horowitz, Martin Casado and Marc Andreessen. Photos by Getty and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. Art by Mike Sullivan.
startups ai
Andreessen Horowitz’s AI Crusader Emerges as a Confidant of the Founders
By Kate Clark
“Will AI kill us all?” Andreessen Horowitz general partner Martin Casado asked his boss Marc Andreessen in early June.
Jason Auerbach. Photo via Silicon Valley Bank, Getty and Foursquare.
markets enterprise
The Software Banker With Private Equity on Speed Dial
By Michael Roddan and Maria Heeter
When Josh Rogers, CEO of data integrity firm Precisely, was looking for a buyer in 2021, he tapped Jason Auerbach, then a top investment banker at UBS.
A pop-up event for the 2018 launch of Oddity's IL MAKIAGE brand in New York City. Photo by Getty.
Deals e-commerce
Why Beauty Company Oddity is Poised For a Hot IPO
By Ann Gehan
Cosmetics company Oddity Tech, which filed to go public last week, doesn’t need the stock market to continue rallying for its public debut to take off.
Naveen Rao (left), CEO of MosaicML, and Ali Ghodsi (right), CEO of DataBricks. Photos by Getty.
startups ai
How Databricks CEO Justifies Paying $1.3 Billion for a Young AI Startup
By Aaron Holmes
When enterprise software firm Databricks revealed on Monday it would pay $1.3 billion for a two-year-old artificial intelligence startup, MosaicML, the deal looked overpriced.