WeWork Sinks Lower as Its Task Ahead Grows Taller By Martin Peers · May 17, 2023 5:00 PM PDT

There’s a saying that “old soldiers never die, they just fade away.” You could apply that to a bunch of money-losing companies in the (very broadly defined) tech sector that are still hanging around such as Lyft, Bird Global and BuzzFeed. But the best example would have to be WeWork, which has deflated like a blowup swimming pool with a puncture since going public in the fall of 2021. Today,...