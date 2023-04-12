Latest Articles

The Waning Clout of Social Media Verification By Kaya Yurieff · April 12, 2023 2:48 PM PDT

When I got verified on Instagram in October 2020, my friends were very impressed. It felt like a big flex. The coveted symbol gave my account an aura of importance. But the significance of that checkmark has been going through a major upheaval across social media. The genesis of the shift, of course, comes from Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter last fall. Soon after, he decided he would...