Latest Articles

Creator Economy startups

Clubhouse Is Now an Audio Messaging App By Kaya Yurieff · Sept. 6, 2023 3:08 PM PDT

Clubhouse, after laying off half its staff in April to “reset” the company, on Wednesday revealed a long-awaited revamp. It’s updating the app to feature voice-only group chats with friends or friends of friends that happen asynchronously. The live, public audio groups that Clubhouse popularized during the pandemic shutdowns aren’t going away, but they’ll no longer be a primary focus for...