Instagram’s Twitter-rival app Threads reached more than 30 million signups by Thursday morning, according to a post on the app from Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The rush of interest is a win for Meta, which now has to sustain that momentum as it builds out the app, which currently has only limited features. Threads, which allows users to post text updates, photos and short videos, is...
Latest Articles
The Briefing facebook ai
Why Threads Is Bad for the News Business
By now we have all read myriad analyses of Threads, Instagram’s new Twitter killer. You’ve probably seen that Twitter is threatening to sue Meta over the app, alleging that the company stole “trade secrets.” Hmm, I wonder how the lawsuit will affect the big MMA fight between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk?While there are a lot of angles to analyze, I can’t stop thinking about what the early...
