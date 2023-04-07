Latest Articles

How Chess.com Became ‘the Wild West of the Streaming World’ By Jessica Lucas · April 7, 2023 11:00 AM PDT

When Michael Brancato began working with Chess.com in late 2017, it wasn’t particularly popular. A product manager at Twitch, Brancato was tapped to spearhead a two-year partnership between the chess site and the video streaming giant, hoping to grow the 1,500-year-old game’s reputation as a legitimate e-sport. He had his work cut out for him. Chess.com, which was launched a decade...