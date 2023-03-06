How Apple’s Need for Screens Kept Tech’s Unhappiest Marriage AliveRead Now

Briefing
markets e-commerce

ThredUp Shares Jump As More Budget Shoppers Move to Secondhand Shopping

By
Ann Gehan
· · Source: The Information

ThredUp predicted a rebound in revenue growth as other retailers cut back on discounting, sending shares of the apparel reseller up more than 9% in after hours trading on Monday. Revenue dipped to $71.3 million in the fourth quarter, a 2% decline from the same period last year, as budget-conscious shoppers snapped up discounted new merchandise instead of opting to buy used items.  But ThredUp...

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
Creator Economy ai
The Travel Creator Using Jasper AI as a Muse
By Kaya Yurieff · March 6, 2023 2:00 PM PST
Travel creator Tanyka Renee Henry. Photo by Yanic Barrett
When travel creator Tanyka Renee Henry is stuck on an idea, she sometimes turns to a virtual source of help: Jasper AI, an artificial intelligence-powered copywriter. Henry, who has 320,000 Instagram followers, says she uses Jasper to help her come up with written material for social media captions, business pitches, or the newsletter she sends out through her personal website. “Sometimes...
Latest Briefs
 
SAP and Silver Lake Go Exclusive on Qualtrics Sale
By Martin Peers · March 6, 2023
ThredUp Shares Jump As More Budget Shoppers Move to Secondhand Shopping
By Ann Gehan · March 6, 2023
Alameda Research Sues DCG Unit Grayscale
By Aidan Ryan · March 6, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Twitter CEO Elon Musk. Art: Shane Burke/Photo: Bloomberg
Exclusive ai
Fighting ‘Woke AI,’ Musk Recruits Team to Develop OpenAI Rival
By Jon Victor and Jessica E. Lessin
Elon Musk has approached artificial intelligence researchers in recent weeks about forming a new research lab to develop an alternative to ChatGPT, the high-profile chatbot made by the startup OpenAI, according to two people with direct knowledge of the effort and a third person briefed on the conversations.
Patrick Collison, CEO and co-founder of Stripe, left, and John Collison, president and co-founder of Stripe. Photo by Bloomberg.
Deals
Stripe Cuts Valuation to $50 Billion After Facing Fundraising Hurdles
By Maria Heeter and Cory Weinberg
Stripe has cut the valuation for its multi-billion-dollar fundraising by about 10% to around $50 billion, according to two people familiar with the situation, underlining the challenges that Stripe has faced in completing the fundraising.
Art by Clark Miller
The Wunderkind Issue
Plight of the Wunderkind: The Hidden Struggles of Tech’s Teenage Entrepreneurs
By Margaux MacColl
On October 19, 2020, Jai Bhavnani paced around his University of Southern California dorm room in his pajamas, sending nervous Snapchats to his friends.
Photo by Getty Images.
The Briefing google ai
Alphabet Needs to Replace Sundar Pichai
By Martin Peers
Shareholders in Alphabet are sending the company a message: It’s time for some drastic action. After a sharp slump in the past few weeks, Alphabet stock is up just 1.9% so far this year compared to the Nasdaq’s 10% rise.
Elon Musk. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive google amazon
Musk Delayed Paying Twitter’s Amazon Cloud Bill, Sparking Ad Threat
By Erin Woo
Elon Musk is running into an obstacle in his relentless drive to cut costs at Twitter: some of the same vendors that Twitter is squeezing to save money are also its advertising clients.
Org Charts microsoft
The People Who Matter at Microsoft as it Deepens Pact with OpenAI
By Kevin McLaughlin and Aaron Holmes
Bill Gates is back at Microsoft—at least on the company’s internal organizational chart, if not as an employee.