ThredUp predicted a rebound in revenue growth as other retailers cut back on discounting, sending shares of the apparel reseller up more than 9% in after hours trading on Monday. Revenue dipped to $71.3 million in the fourth quarter, a 2% decline from the same period last year, as budget-conscious shoppers snapped up discounted new merchandise instead of opting to buy used items. But ThredUp...
The Travel Creator Using Jasper AI as a Muse
When travel creator Tanyka Renee Henry is stuck on an idea, she sometimes turns to a virtual source of help: Jasper AI, an artificial intelligence-powered copywriter. Henry, who has 320,000 Instagram followers, says she uses Jasper to help her come up with written material for social media captions, business pitches, or the newsletter she sends out through her personal website. “Sometimes...
SAP and Silver Lake Go Exclusive on Qualtrics Sale
ThredUp Shares Jump As More Budget Shoppers Move to Secondhand Shopping
Alameda Research Sues DCG Unit Grayscale
Fighting ‘Woke AI,’ Musk Recruits Team to Develop OpenAI Rival
Elon Musk has approached artificial intelligence researchers in recent weeks about forming a new research lab to develop an alternative to ChatGPT, the high-profile chatbot made by the startup OpenAI, according to two people with direct knowledge of the effort and a third person briefed on the conversations.
Stripe Cuts Valuation to $50 Billion After Facing Fundraising Hurdles