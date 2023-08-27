Eight Startups Challenging Nvidia in AI ChipsRead more

Tiger Global Addresses ‘Malicious’ Online Attacks

By
Kate Clark
· · Source: Forbes

Tiger Global Management, a New York-based investment fund, told its limited partners on Friday that it has “engaged with experts” in response to “malicious attacks” it believes are coming from a former employee, according to a Forbes report . Over the course of the last several months, an anonymous source has sent disparaging memos to reporters, including several reporters at The Information....

Yacht Brinkmanship: Owners of Tech’s Biggest Pleasure Craft Compete to the Ends of the Earth
By Andrew Zucker · Aug. 26, 2023 6:00 AM PDT
From left, megayacht owners Jan Koum, Jeff Bezos, Barry Diller, Diane von Furstenberg and Evan Spiegel. Art by Clark Milller
If you’re Sergey Brin, Evan Spiegel, Jan Koum, Jeff Bezos, Laurene Powell Jobs, Eric Schmidt, Yuri Milner or any one of dozens of other modern-day tech moguls, it’s not enough to just own a yacht. Now you might need two—one for you and your guests to ride on, and one to act as a “support vessel,” tailing you around the seven seas while towing submersibles,...
Image by Clark Miller and Midjourney.
Startups to Watch startups semiconductors
Eight Startups Challenging Nvidia in AI Chips
By Kevin McLaughlin, Anissa Gardizy, Jon Victor and Aaron Holmes
Nvidia dominates the market for graphics processing units used to train artificial intelligence models, although rivals like AMD and Intel are trying to catch up.
Photo by Convoy.
Exclusive startups Finance
Digital Trucking Company Convoy Explores Options Including a Sale
By Maria Heeter
Convoy, a digital trucking marketplace that counts Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates as angel investors and Fidelity and T.
Org Charts cloud
The People With Power at Oracle as It Focuses on the Cloud
By Anissa Gardizy
At most companies, employees report up to the CEO. At Oracle, many of the most important executives report to Larry Ellison, the company’s co-founder, chair and chief technology officer.
Photo by Shutterstock.
Deals startups venture capital
Drug Startup Truepill Moves to Cut Share Price 90% as Garry Tan Departs Board
By Natasha Mascarenhas
Truepill, a startup that ships prescription drugs on behalf of online pharmacies such as Hims, Mark Cuban’s Cost Plus Drugs and GoodRx, has authorized slashing the price of some of its shares by more than 90% from their peak in 2021, according to a recent filing provided by Prime Unicorn Index.
Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff. Photo by Getty
Exclusive ai
Salesforce Leads Financing of AI Startup at More Than $4 Billion Valuation
By Jon Victor and Amir Efrati
Salesforce is leading a financing round in Hugging Face, one of the most highly valued startups helping businesses use artificial intelligence, at a valuation north of $4 billion, according to two people with knowledge of the situation.
Art by Clark Miller.
Subscriber Survey culture
The Brain-Body Investment Survey: What 500 Subscribers Are Spending to Boost Their Performance
By Annie Goldsmith
Silicon Valley has long been the haunting ground of the ultramarathon runner, the supplement stacker and the quantified selfer.