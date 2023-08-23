Tiger Global Nears Deal to Sell Slice of Cohere Stake at $3 Billion ValuationRead more

Briefing
startups ai venture capital

Tiger Global to Sell Stake in AI Startup Cohere

By
Maria Heeter
· · Source: The Information

Tiger Global Management is close to a deal to sell part of its stake in artificial intelligence startup Cohere that values the startup at about $3 billion, The Information reported Tuesday. The deal will value the startup 40% higher than its most recent June financing for a $63 million stake, assuming talks don’t fall apart. Tiger,  which invests in both public and private companies, has...

