TikTok announced a new version of its creator fund in the U.S. on Monday called the Creativity Program Beta. It will initially be available only to select creators who will receive an invitation to join. Creators will need to “create high-quality, original videos” that are longer than one minute to earn money from the program. It’s unclear how much money TikTok is pledging to the fund. ...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
Market Research electric vehicles
If Teslas Had a Kickstand: Premium Electric Motorcycles Are Finally Ready to Ride
I’ve loved motorcycles all my life—ridden them on both road and track for almost 20 years. And I’ve been obsessed with electric bikes since I got my first ride on a pre-production Zero S way back in 2009. Since then, I’ve ridden dozens of electric motorcycles and, while I haven’t loved all of them, I’ve always been charmed by the pure joy of carving across a...
Latest Briefs
TikTok Announces New Creator Fund in U.S.
Meta Launches Subscription Service Called Meta Verified
Twitter Cuts More Sales Staff
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive google cloud
Playing Catch-Up With AWS, Google Makes Progress With Data Center Chips