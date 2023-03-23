Latest Articles

Exclusive ai

Shivon Zilis, Musk Associate, Leaves OpenAI Board By Becky Peterson · March 23, 2023 8:22 AM PDT

Shivon Zilis, director of operations at Elon Musk’s Neuralink, has stepped down from the board of OpenAI, according to a person familiar with the move and Zilis’ LinkedIn profile. Her departure follows public criticism of OpenAI from Musk, who aside from being her boss at the brain-computer interface startup Neuralink is also the father of her twins. Musk, who is widely cited as a...