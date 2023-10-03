Nvidia Deepens Push Into AWS’ Turf Read more

TikTok Halts E-Commerce Service in Indonesia After Government Ban

Juro Osawa
TikTok said the video app will “no longer facilitate e-commerce transactions” in Indonesia, effective this Wednesday. The announcement comes after Indonesia’s government last week decided on a new regulation to ban online shopping on social media. Indonesia is the single biggest market in the world for TikTok Shop, the app’s built-in online shopping service. The Information last week reported...

Microsoft CEO Says AI ‘Vicious Cycle’ Will Boost Google; Meta and OpenAI’s Other Rivalry
By Aaron Holmes · Oct. 3, 2023 7:40 AM PDT
Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft. Photo by Drew Angerer via Getty.
CEOs often speak from both sides of their mouth, depending on who their audience is. On Monday, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella painted a scary picture of how Google could multiply its power in the age of artificial intelligence. His doom and gloom comments, made before a federal judge in Washington, contrasted with an upbeat Nadella from February who said that Microsoft’s Bing search—then being...
Former Apple design chief Jony Ive and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Photos by Getty.
Designer Jony Ive and OpenAI’s Sam Altman Discuss AI Hardware Project
By Jessica E. Lessin and Stephanie Palazzolo
Jony Ive, the renowned designer of the iPhone, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman have been discussing building a new AI hardware device, according to two people familiar with the conversations.
From left: Paul Graham, Garry Tan and Michael Seibel. Photos by Getty. Art by Mike Sullivan.
Y Combinator’s Garry Tan Goes to the Mat
By Kate Clark
Garry Tan was in his happy place. Surrounded by food trucks and techies basking in San Francisco’s September sun, the CEO of Y Combinator snapped selfies with entrepreneurs as he meandered through a crowd of 2,700 attendees at the startup accelerator’s annual alumni event.
Dave Rogenmoser, cofounder of Jasper. Photo via Getty.
Jasper, an Early Generative AI Winner, Cuts Internal Valuation as Growth Slows
By Natasha Mascarenhas and Stephanie Palazzolo
Jasper AI, an early darling of the generative artificial intelligence boom, has cut the internal value of its common shares 20%, according to former employees who were notified by the company.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Photo by Getty
Nvidia Deepens Push Into AWS’ Turf
By Anissa Gardizy
Nvidia’s ambition to compete with Amazon Web Services is growing. Nvidia is best known for designing server chips for artificial intelligence, but it has been running a nascent cloud service for corporate customers that develop AI with those chips.
Dave Rogenmoser, co-founder of Jasper. Photo by Bloomberg via Getty.
AI Startups Are Facing a Reckoning
By Stephanie Palazzolo
A reckoning may be coming for once-hot artificial intelligence startups. Among the most vulnerable: consumer apps (think Character.AI) and “thin wrapper” startups like CopyAI that merely provide a nice user interface on top of a third-party model from model developers like OpenAI.
Art by Mike Sullivan.
How a Hidden Bar Code in iPhone Screens Saved Apple Hundreds of Millions of Dollars
By Wayne Ma
Next time you try to wipe a smudge off your iPhone screen, take a closer look. See if you can spot one of the two tiny QR codes etched into its glass.