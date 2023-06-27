TikTok is discontinuing TikTok Now, a feature similar to BeReal that allowed users to simultaneously take photos and videos from their front and back phone cameras, a TikTok spokesperson told The Information. The ByteDance unit had launched TikTok Now as in-app feature for its U.S. users in September. TikTok made it available as a standalone app outside the U.S. in some markets, including...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
markets enterprise
The Software Banker With Private Equity on Speed Dial
When Josh Rogers, CEO of data integrity firm Precisely, was looking for a buyer in 2021, he tapped Jason Auerbach, then a top investment banker at UBS. Auerbach ended up helping sell Precisely to private equity firms Clearlake Capital Group and TA Associates. Twelve months later, when Precisely needed to raise money, Auerbach—by this time at Silicon Valley Bank’s investment banking...
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive enterprise ai
OpenAI Plans ChatGPT ‘Personal Assistant for Work,’ Setting Up Microsoft Rivalry
In the span of half a year, ChatGPT has become one of the world’s best-known internet brands. Now its creator, OpenAI, has bigger plans for the chatbot: CEO Sam Altman privately told some developers OpenAI wants to turn it into a “supersmart personal assistant for work.” With built-in knowledge about an individual and their workplace, such an assistant could carry out tasks such as drafting emails or documents in that person’s style and with up-to-date information about their business.
Exclusive startups ai
Ex-Salesforce Chief Bret Taylor’s AI Startup Raises Money From Sequoia, Benchmark