A former ByteDance engineering manager alleged in a court filing this week that Chinese Communist Party members “installed” at the Chinese tech company used a superuser credential to monitor protestors and civil rights activists during the 2018 Hong Kong protests. Party members used device identifiers, network information, SIM card identifications and IP addresses to determine TikTok users’...
TikTok-Owner ByteDance Allowed China to Monitor Hong Protestors, Suit Charges
The Real CNN Drama is Cable News' Growing Irrelevance
To paraphrase Tolstoy, each unhappy TV channel is unhappy in its own way. And as illustrated by the leadup to the Wednesday exit of CNN’s CEO, Chris Licht, the cable news channel hasn’t been a happy place lately. That’s not likely to change now that Licht is gone. Beyond the gossipy drama behind his departure is the reality that CNN and its corporate parent, Warner Bros. Discovery, are both...
A Long, Strange Trip for the ‘Uber for Nurses’
Adam D’Angelo’s Endless Quest to Answer Everything
Adam D’Angelo is basking in an “ endless summer ” of artificial intelligence. A few weeks before he and 350 industry peers released a bizarre, one-line statement warning that AI could herald a nuclear-level extinction event, the 38-year-old co-founder of Quora told me he actually sees more upside in AI than downside.