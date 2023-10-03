ByteDance Valuation Falls 26% to $223.5 Billion in New Employee Share BuybackRead more

TiKTok-Parent ByteDance Generated Nearly $7 Billion in Cash

By
Laura Mandaro
· · Source: The Information

ByteDance, the owner of TikTok, generated $6.8 billion in cash in the first quarter, up from $5.8 billion in the year ago period, The Information reported . The Chinese internet company’s finances underscore the strength of ByteDance’s cash engine, even has growth has slowed. ByteDance’s revenue rose 34% to $24.5 billion in the first quarter, a slight slowdown from its 38% revenue growth in...

The Briefing markets media/telecom
DoorDash Should Buy Instacart Now
By Martin Peers · Oct. 2, 2023 5:01 PM PDT
Photo via Nasdaq
Instacart’s stock price performance so far brings to mind a variation on the old line about love: Is it better to have gone public and lost, or never to have gone public at all? The shares fell 9% on Monday to $26.96, 10% below its IPO price, following our scoop that the Wall Street analysts at the banks underwriting the offering are projecting a severe slowdown in Instacart’s growth in the...
By Laura Mandaro · Oct. 2, 2023
Instacart, Facing Slowing Growth, Sees Stock Drop Sharply
By Cory Weinberg · Oct. 2, 2023
X Signs Live Shopping Deal with Paris Hilton
By Erin Woo · Oct. 2, 2023
Former Apple design chief Jony Ive and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Photos by Getty.
Exclusive
Designer Jony Ive and OpenAI’s Sam Altman Discuss AI Hardware Project
By Jessica E. Lessin and Stephanie Palazzolo
Jony Ive, the renowned designer of the iPhone, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman have been discussing building a new AI hardware device, according to two people familiar with the conversations.
From left to right: Blair Effron, Robert Pruzan and David Handler. Photos by Getty; Tidal Partners.
Exclusive Finance
Disputes, Employee Misconduct Rattle Centerview’s Silicon Valley Dreams
By Michael Roddan
The San Francisco Bay Area–based bankers at Centerview Partners, the investment bank that advised Silicon Valley Bank’s owner and Credit Suisse through recent turmoil, got two doses of bad news last week.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Photos via Getty
Exclusive microsoft ai
How Microsoft is Trying to Lessen Its Addiction to OpenAI as AI Costs Soar
By Aaron Holmes
Microsoft’s push to put artificial intelligence into its software has hinged almost entirely on OpenAI , the startup Microsoft funded in exchange for the right to use its cutting-edge technology.
From left: Paul Graham, Garry Tan and Michael Seibel. Photos by Getty. Art by Mike Sullivan.
Exclusive startups ai
Y Combinator’s Garry Tan Goes to the Mat
By Kate Clark
Garry Tan was in his happy place. Surrounded by food trucks and techies basking in San Francisco’s September sun, the CEO of Y Combinator snapped selfies with entrepreneurs as he meandered through a crowd of 2,700 attendees at the startup accelerator’s annual alumni event.
Dave Rogenmoser, cofounder of Jasper. Photo via Getty.
Exclusive startups ai
Jasper, an Early Generative AI Winner, Cuts Internal Valuation as Growth Slows
By Natasha Mascarenhas and Stephanie Palazzolo
Jasper AI, an early darling of the generative artificial intelligence boom, has cut the internal value of its common shares 20%, according to former employees who were notified by the company.
The X (formerly Twitter) office in San Francisco on July 29. Photo by Bloomberg via Getty.
policy
Musk’s X Cuts Half of Election Integrity Team After Promising to Expand It
By Erin Woo
Elon Musk’s X, formerly known as Twitter , is cutting around half of the global team devoted to limiting disinformation and election fraud on the platform, including the head of the group, according to three people familiar with the situation.