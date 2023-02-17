Latest Articles

I Was Wrong About Susan Wojcicki By Jessica E. Lessin · Feb. 16, 2023 5:00 PM PST

I remember the day, nine years ago, when Susan Wojcicki took over as CEO of YouTube. I didn’t think it would go well. And I was wrong. As a tech reporter on the Google beat, I had known Wojcicki for a while and had followed her for even longer. She had been the 16th employee at the company—basically as closely tied to the history of Google as its co-founders, Larry Page and Sergey Brin....