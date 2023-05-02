Eric Han, TikTok’s head of trust and safety in the U.S., is leaving the company next week, according to a source with direct knowledge. The change comes as TikTok fends off increasing criticism from U.S. lawmakers that the company doesn’t do enough to prevent younger users from seeing problematic content, such as videos promoting eating disorders or suicide, while also posing a national security...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
The Briefing uber/lyft ai
ChatGPT Bandwagon Runs Over Chegg
Are we at peak ChatGPT hype yet? It seems every company has got the memo that they need to declare how they’re using the technology. Just today, for instance, we heard from Uber (artificial intelligence will help Uber predict ETAs more accurately for riders), Box (announcing Box AI, “a breakthrough in how you can interact with your content”) and Snap, pitching advertisers on how they can put...
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive startups google
Apple’s AI Chief Struggles With Turf Wars as New Era Begins
Exclusive microsoft google
In Google Founder’s Shadow, CEO Pichai Discovered the Limits of His Power
Exclusive asia policy
Sequoia Hired National Security Firm Beacon Amid Scrutiny of China Deals
Exclusive startups
Former IRL Employee Alleges Company Inflated User Count