Time is removing the paywall on its website on June 1 in a bid to reach a wider audience. It’s a stark departure from the current conventional thinking among many publishers in digital media, which have been focused on building subscription businesses as a way to lessen their reliance on advertising revenue. Just last week, BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti shut down BuzzFeed News , giving up on his...
Dealmaker venture capital
The Looming Layoffs for Venture Capitalists
This week’s news that fintech investor Anthemis Group has cut 28% of its staff, which comes one month after Y Combinator slashed about 20% of its workers, suggests more venture capital layoffs are coming.The shrinking appetite of their limited partners means many will likely raise smaller funds, taking away resources to maintain headcount that ballooned during the record bull run. Recall that...
Exclusive microsoft google
In Google Founder’s Shadow, CEO Pichai Discovered the Limits of His Power
Exclusive google enterprise
Google’s Cloud Unit Gains Key AI Chip Team to Compete With Microsoft
Exclusive startups google
Apple’s Siri Chief Struggles With Turf Wars as New AI Era Begins