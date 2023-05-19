WPP-owned GroupM, the world’s largest ad-buying agency, has told clients that it no longer considers Twitter to be a “high risk” advertising environment—a label which the firm placed on Twitter shortly after Elon Musk acquired the platform, according to the Financial Times . The decision comes after Musk appointed NBCUniversal’s ad sales chief Linda Yaccarino to be the new CEO of Twitter,...
Pro Weekly: Twitter's Intern and Our IPO Tracker's New Winners and Losers
Since Elon Musk purchased Twitter for $44 billion in October, he and his deputies have aggressively cut jobs and slashed costs. During that process, Twitter’s internship program was canceled. But Twitter now has one intern: Arjun Chimni, who was hired as a corporate functions intern in April, according to The Information’s reporting. That’s one of the many updates we made this week to The...
SoftBank-Backed Veho Struggles as Logistics Startups Fail to Deliver
Snowflake in Talks to Buy Search Startup Neeva in AI Push