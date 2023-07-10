Private equity firm TPG is buying software provider Forcepoint’s government cybersecurity unit from Francisco Partners for $2.45 billion, the latest in a recent spate of private equity deals. Francisco Partners bought Forcepoint from Raytheon Technologies in 2021 and will keep a minority stake in the government cybersecurity business unit, known as Forcepoint Global Governments and Critical...
