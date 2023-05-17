Private equity firms TPG and Francisco Partners are in talks to acquire cloud software provider New Relic in a deal worth more than $5 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported . The talks are the latest chapter in a multi-year roller coaster ride for New Relic, an early player in tools that cloud software providers use to monitor the performance of their applications. New Relic, which...
WeWork Sinks Lower as Its Task Ahead Grows Taller
There’s a saying that “old soldiers never die, they just fade away.” You could apply that to a bunch of money-losing companies in the (very broadly defined) tech sector that are still hanging around such as Lyft, Bird Global and BuzzFeed. But the best example would have to be WeWork, which has deflated like a blowup swimming pool with a puncture since going public in the fall of 2021. Today,...
