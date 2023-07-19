Latest Articles

Card Startup Karat Raises $70 Million, Bucking Funding Trend By Kaya Yurieff · July 19, 2023 2:40 PM PDT

Even after funding for creator economy startups collapsed, some companies have been able to raise new capital, we reported last month. The latest is Karat. The startup, which offers business credit cards and financial services for creators, on Wednesday announced $70 million in Series B funding, including $30 million in debt financing from TriplePoint Capital and a $40 million equity round...