OpenAI Passes $1 Billion Revenue Pace as Big Companies Boost AI SpendingRead more

Briefing
startups

Truepill Raises $66 Million From Existing Investors Oak HC/FT, Optum

By
Natasha Mascarenhas
· · Source: The Information

Truepill, a startup that ships prescription drugs on behalf of online pharmacies such as Hims, Mark Cuban’s Cost Plus Drugs and GoodRx, has raised a little over $66 million from investors including Oak HC/FT and Optum Ventures, according to a securities filing. The paperwork also indicates that Truepill intends to raise another $40 million for the financing. If closed, that would bring the total...

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
Podcast asia ai
Inside the VC Brain
By Jessica E. Lessin · Sept. 1, 2023 11:00 AM PDT
Sometimes VCs need a therapy session. Reporters and editors, too. And so, with this week’s episode, you get a little bit of both—and some news nuggets on what I learned about China and AI on my quick trip to Beijing and Shanghai this week. Hope you enjoy and have a great Labor Day weekend! Spotify Apple
Latest Briefs
 
Truepill Raises $66 Million From Existing Investors Oak HC/FT, Optum
By Natasha Mascarenhas · Sept. 1, 2023
Private Equity Industry Sues SEC Over New Rules
By Rachel Graf · Sept. 1, 2023
Pension Fund Sues Amazon For Snubbing SpaceX Rockets
By Becky Peterson · Sept. 1, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Chamath Palihapitiya. Photo by Variety via Getty Images.
Exclusive startups venture capital
Chamath Palihapitiya’s Venture Firm Offered to Sell Hundreds of Startup Stakes
By Maria Heeter
Social Capital, the investment firm led by venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya, tried to sell stakes in hundreds of young companies in June of this year, according to people familiar with the matter.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Photo via Getty
Exclusive microsoft ai
OpenAI Passes $1 Billion Revenue Pace as Big Companies Boost AI Spending
By Amir Efrati and Aaron Holmes
OpenAI is currently on pace to generate more than $1 billion in revenue over the next 12 months from the sale of artificial intelligence software and the computing capacity that powers it.
Photo via Klaviyo.
e-commerce
Klaviyo IPO Filing Highlights Challenges for Marketing Startups
By Ann Gehan
Klaviyo, the e-commerce marketing software provider backed by Accel and Shopify, has whipped itself into shape ahead of its public debut.
AWS CEO Adam Selipsky (left) and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Art by Clark Miller/Photos by Getty
Exclusive microsoft startups
How AWS Stumbled in AI, Giving Microsoft an Opening
By Anissa Gardizy and Kevin McLaughlin
Long before ChatGPT arrived on the scene last year, Amazon Web Services was developing artificial intelligence software akin to the technology that powers the hit chatbot from OpenAI.
Photo by AP.
Exclusive Finance
A Tangled Mess of Tech: JPMorgan’s Tall Task to Integrate First Republic
By Michael Roddan
In the hours after JPMorgan Chase bought troubled First Republic Bank for $10.6 billion in a government fire sale, its consumer banking chiefs Marianne Lake and Jennifer Piepszak—both potential successors to CEO Jamie Dimon—flew to California.
Clockwise from left, creators Katerina and Yinon Horowitz, Jack Settleman, Ross Pomerantz, Raven Ross and Komal Nambiar. Art by Clark Miller
startups culture
How Influencers Dodged the Destruction in Creator Startups
By Kaya Yurieff
Times are grim for startups that sell products and services to creators. Some are folding, while others can’t pivot their businesses away from the creator economy fast enough.