Briefing
media/telecom

Tucker Carlson Is Out at Fox News

By
Sahil Patel
· · Source: The Information

Tucker Carlson is out at Fox News, as the cable news network announced that it has “agreed to part ways” with its star TV personality. Carlson’s departure is a shocker for the cable-news ecosystem and those who pay attention to Fox News and its controversial hosts. “Fox News Tonight” is often the highest-rated program in its time slot. The host’s exit comes shortly after Fox News settled a...

microsoft startups
The Companies That Are Threatened by ChatGPT
By Kevin McLaughlin, Aaron Holmes and Anissa Gardizy · April 24, 2023 6:00 AM PDT
Big software companies including Microsoft and Salesforce are racing to incorporate the technology behind ChatGPT, known as generative artificial intelligence, into their products to attract new users and boost profits. But the rapidly advancing technology threatens other companies that have spent years crafting software to automate tasks or to build machine-learning models, including richly...
Tucker Carlson Is Out at Fox News
By Sahil Patel · April 24, 2023
Disney Undergoes Another Round of Layoffs
By Sahil Patel · April 24, 2023
NBCU Chief Jeff Shell Exits After ‘Inappropriate Relationship'
By Martin Peers · April 23, 2023
Art by Mike Sullivan
microsoft startups
Microsoft Readies AI Chip as Machine Learning Costs Surge
By Anissa Gardizy and Wayne Ma
After placing an early bet on OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, Microsoft has another secret weapon in its arsenal: its own artificial intelligence chip for powering the large-language models responsible for understanding and generating humanlike language.
Art by Mike Sullivan.
crypto venture capital
Tiger Global Management’s $12.7 Billion Venture Fund Records 20% Loss
By Erin Woo
Tiger Global Management’s $12.7 billion venture fund, launched near the peak of the tech stock boom in October 2021, gave the New York hedge fund firepower to back hundreds of startups in under two years.
SeatGeek CEO Jack Groetzinger speaks to Senators during a hearing that revolved around rival Ticketmaster's competitive practices earlier this year. Photo by Bloomberg.
startups Finance
SeatGeek Files Confidentially for IPO
By Cory Weinberg
Event ticketing company SeatGeek filed confidentially with regulators this month for an initial public offering, people familiar with the matter said, adding itself to a long list of firms aiming for IPOs once market conditions improve.
Photo via Instacart.
startups Finance
Deal-Seeking Bidders Line Up for Instacart’s Private Stock
By Cory Weinberg
For more than a year, investors have had little appetite for Instacart’s stock, available on the private market for tech shares.
Art by Mike Sullivan
startups e-commerce
How an Online Pharmacy’s Automation Project Went Awry
By Paris Martineau
Last summer, Capsule—an online pharmacy startup that had won attention with its speedy prescription-drug deliveries and quirky practice of addressing customers in emails and over the phone as “dear”—had a crisis on its hands in New York, its most important market.
Thomas Kurian, Google Cloud CEO. Photo by Bloomberg.
google enterprise
Google’s Cloud Unit Gains Key AI Chip Team to Compete With Microsoft
By Anissa Gardizy and Amir Efrati
Google has moved the engineering team responsible for making artificial intelligence chips into Google Cloud, a spokesperson confirmed, in a step that could make the cloud unit more competitive with its bigger rivals, Microsoft and Amazon Web Services, in selling AI-powered software to businesses.