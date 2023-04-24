Tucker Carlson is out at Fox News, as the cable news network announced that it has “agreed to part ways” with its star TV personality. Carlson’s departure is a shocker for the cable-news ecosystem and those who pay attention to Fox News and its controversial hosts. “Fox News Tonight” is often the highest-rated program in its time slot. The host’s exit comes shortly after Fox News settled a...
microsoft startups
The Companies That Are Threatened by ChatGPT
Big software companies including Microsoft and Salesforce are racing to incorporate the technology behind ChatGPT, known as generative artificial intelligence, into their products to attract new users and boost profits. But the rapidly advancing technology threatens other companies that have spent years crafting software to automate tasks or to build machine-learning models, including richly...
