Twitter

TweetDeck to Become Verified-Only Feature

By
Erin Woo
· · Source: The Information

TweetDeck, a popular Twitter-owned dashboard for viewing tweets, will be accessible only to verified users starting next month, Twitter announced on Monday. The announcement followed a chaotic weekend on the social media service, in which Twitter owner Elon Musk limited the number of tweets that users could view. Users additionally reported issues using TweetDeck, which usually allows...

The Briefing startups asia
Reddit Battle Spotlights Existential Question
By Martin Peers · July 3, 2023 5:00 PM PDT
Reddit CEO Steve Huffman. Photo by Getty
It’s that point of the early summer when many in tech and business take a well-deserved break. Aside from the nonstop machinations of Elon Musk—whose only purpose in life, apart from transforming cars and rockets, seems to be keeping journalists employed—the most interesting tech news story of recent days centers on Reddit. The site’s volunteer moderators have been rebelling for weeks at fees...
Coatue co-founder Thomas Laffont. Photo by Juan Pinnel
Exclusive startups venture capital
‘Pressures Remain’: Coatue Prepares Tech Founders for the Road Ahead
By Jessica E. Lessin
Earlier this month, I had the opportunity to attend a founder and investor conference hosted by Coatue, called East Meets West.
Microsoft CEO, Satya Nadella, arriving at federal court in San Francisco on June 28. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive microsoft cloud
Microsoft’s Cloud Server Business in 2022 Was Less Than Half of AWS, New Document Reveals
By Aaron Holmes
For years Microsoft has kept a lid on details about the true size of its Azure cloud server rental business, making it impossible for investors to know how Microsoft’s cloud operations unit stacked up against industry leader Amazon Web Services.
Jason Auerbach. Photo via Silicon Valley Bank, Getty and Foursquare.
markets enterprise
The Software Banker With Private Equity on Speed Dial
By Michael Roddan and Maria Heeter
When Josh Rogers, CEO of data integrity firm Precisely, was looking for a buyer in 2021, he tapped Jason Auerbach, then a top investment banker at UBS.
Ben Horowitz, Martin Casado and Marc Andreessen. Photos by Getty and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. Art by Mike Sullivan.
startups ai
Andreessen Horowitz’s AI Crusader Emerges as a Confidant of the Founders
By Kate Clark
“Will AI kill us all?” Andreessen Horowitz general partner Martin Casado asked his boss Marc Andreessen in early June.
A pop-up event for the 2018 launch of Oddity's IL MAKIAGE brand in New York City. Photo by Getty.
Deals e-commerce
Why Beauty Company Oddity is Poised For a Hot IPO
By Ann Gehan
Cosmetics company Oddity Tech, which filed to go public last week, doesn’t need the stock market to continue rallying for its public debut to take off.
Paul Singer, president and co-CEO of Elliott Management. Photo by Getty.
Analysis Finance
The Busiest Activist Investors in Tech
By Maria Heeter
It's not surprising that an analysis of activist investors shows Starboard Value and Elliott Management are among the most, well, active of activists.