Eyal Manor is leaving his role as chief product and engineering officer at Twilio and joining Norwest as an entrepreneur in residence, the venture capital firm announced . Manor’s departure, which comes 16 months after he joined Twilio, is the latest blow for the once high-flying provider of cloud-based communications software. Twilio, which is seeing slowing demand for its products after an...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
The Briefing
Post-Pandemic Slump Ends for Roblox but Not Shopify
Greetings!The pandemic hangover may be ending, at least for some. Roblox’s fourth-quarter report today showed that at least one of the Covid-19 boomers whose business flatlined once people resumed normal life is growing solidly again. Roblox’s bookings rose 17% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, after declining in the first half of 2022. Moreover, January numbers released by Roblox...
Latest Briefs
Robinhood Sees Pop in Crypto Trading in January
Twilio’s Chief Product Officer Departs for VC Firm Norwest
Shopify Forecasts Revenue Slowdown in First Quarter
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive google cloud
Playing Catch-Up With AWS, Google Makes Progress With Data Center Chips
Exclusive startups
Thrive-Backed Startup Capsule Could See Its Valuation Cut in Half