Latest Articles

The Briefing startups venture capital

A Week of Trouble in the Valley By Jessica E. Lessin · Aug. 4, 2023 2:00 PM PDT

M&A has finally picked up—only it’s not the kind of dealmaking investors want. The Information was the first to report on two deals this week—the fire sale of storage company Clutter and the impending sale of troubled internet underwear company Parade. You know who gets screwed the most on these kinds of deals? It’s not the founders. It’s not the preferred shareholders, who get...