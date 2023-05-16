Twitter has agreed to acquire the recruiting technology startup, Laskie, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter. The deal is the first publicly known acquisition for Elon Musk’s Twitter, where Musk has primarily looked to shed costs since buying the company in October. Twitter acquired the seed-stage company, which built technology to match job seekers with companies, for a...
How Vice Media Became a Money Pit
There is such a thing as having too much money. At least, that is, if you’re a startup, as was clear in the paperwork accompanying today’s bankruptcy filing by Vice Media, famously valued at $5.7 billion a few years ago (mostly thanks to the blustery claims of its founder, Shane Smith). This court filing today by a restructuring executive at Vice laid out the sorry history of the company, which...
