Twitter on Friday laid off ad sales employees, according to three people with knowledge of the situation, in the latest round of layoffs at the social media company. The scope of the layoffs couldn’t be determined. As of late last month, Twitter had around 800 sales and marketing employees, The Information previously reported , out of around 2,000 total employees. Earlier this year,...
