Elon Musk told his remaining Twitter employees on Monday in an email that they would receive “very significant” stock and compensation awards on March 24, according to a copy of the email viewed by The Information. The email said that the awards would be “based on performance” but offered no other details. Musk’s message came after a weekend of sweeping layoffs across the product and...
Crypto was supposed to revolutionize payments. But crypto firms are still getting tripped up with old-school banking problems. Gemini, the crypto exchange founded by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, offers a case study in how quickly things can go wrong. The crypto exchange saw a surge in fraud when it launched a crypto rewards credit card last year, costing it millions of dollars and forcing it...
