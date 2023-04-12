Elon Musk said that Twitter has around 1,500 employees, down from around 7,500 before he bought the social network for $44 billion in late October. The interview with a BBC journalist on Tuesday night, broadcast on Twitter’s live audio feature Spaces, came days after Musk’s Twitter labeled the BBC and other outlets, including U.S. broadcaster NPR, as “state-affiliated media.” On the interview,...
Latest Articles
Latest Briefs
Recent Popular Stories
