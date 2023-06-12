Latest Articles

Sumo Logic Cuts Staff After Francisco Partners Takeover By Paris Martineau and Maria Heeter · June 10, 2023 7:30 AM PDT

Data analytics software company Sumo Logic made widespread layoffs this week, according to people familiar with the matter and an email to staff viewed by The Information, less than a month after private equity firm Francisco Partners bought the company for $1.7 billion. The exact size of the cuts couldn’t be learned. Chief Executive Joe Kim, who was named CEO three days after the...