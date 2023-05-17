Twitter lost $40 million in advertising after two “pretty big” advertisers received crowd-sourced fact-checks appended to their advertisements, Elon Musk said in an interview with CNBC on Tuesday. The fact-checks are part of Twitter’s Community Notes system, which Musk has championed as a way to increase accuracy on Twitter. Volunteers can submit notes adding context or correction to any given...
Musk and Yaccarino Are Bound to Clash
As I have been digesting the news that Elon Musk is going to officially install NBC advertising veteran Linda Yaccarino as head of Twitter, I’m perplexed. In at least one dimension that seems fairly important to Musk—thriftiness—I suspect they are worlds apart. Yaccarino has spent her career wooing Madison Avenue in all the ways heads of ad sales woo Madison Avenue: fancy parties,...
