Twitter has resumed paying its Google cloud bill as it negotiates a broader partnership with the company involving advertising and access to Twitter’s API, according to a person familiar with the matter. It’s unclear whether Twitter has paid its bill in full. A Google spokesperson declined to comment. Earlier this year, when Twitter paid only a fraction of what it owed Amazon when it resumed...
What the FTC Misses With Amazon Lawsuit
In its war on big tech, the Federal Trade Commission has opened a new front. In a lawsuit filed against Amazon today, the FTC accused the e-commerce giant of duping millions of consumers into “unknowingly” enrolling in its Amazon Prime service and then making it really difficult for them to cancel. So this is what Amazon founder Jeff Bezos meant when he promised once to “focus relentlessly on...
Meta Wants Companies to Make Money Off Its Open-Source AI, in Challenge to Google
Founders of Collapsed Job-Training Startup Misled VCs, Investor Alleges
In the span of a few months, Bitwise Industries, a job training startup that raised more than $100 million from investors including JP Morgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Kapor Capital, has gone from an unlikely success story with hundreds of employees to a firm near bankruptcy targeted by multiple lawsuits, including allegations that its founders committed fraud.
Billion-Dollar AI Venture Fund Offers Elusive Nvidia Chips to Win Deals
Nat Friedman and Daniel Gross, a pair of founders turned startup investors, set the venture capital world abuzz last week by announcing a novel tactic to win over founders: offering them access to a huge number of free servers equipped with the most advanced chips for training machine-learning models.