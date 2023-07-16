Twitter is still cash flow negative, owner Elon Musk tweeted on Saturday, thanks to what he called a 50% drop in advertising revenue, a contrast to his recent statements that advertisers were returning to the platform. Within a few months of Musk taking control of Twitter last October, advertisers left in droves over fears that Musk would erode brand safety on the platform. Last month, Linda...
Latest Articles
Deals startups ai
Character.AI in Talks to Raise Funding as Meta Platforms Tests Rival
Character.AI, which lets users create artificial intelligence–powered chatbots modeled after figures like TV character Tony Soprano and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, is in talks with investors about raising an additional round of funding, according to a person with direct knowledge. The discussions come just four months after Character.AI said it had raised $150 million at a $1 billion...
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive semiconductors asia
World’s Largest Chip Maker Rethinks Security, Responding to Pressures on Hiring
HSINCHU, Taiwan—For decades, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest chip manufacturer, has been notorious for its extreme culture of secrecy and security, designed to both prevent cyberattacks and to ensure that employees and outsiders don’t steal information about the company’s sophisticated manufacturing techniques.
The Electric electric vehicles
The Electric: Recycling Changes the Economics for Iron-Based Batteries
Exclusive asia venture capital
For Early ByteDance Investor and China Venture Star, the Results Are a Paper Tiger
Exclusive facebook ai
Meta Tech Chief’s Power Grows, Despite Missteps