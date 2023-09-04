U.S. ad revenue at X, formerly known as Twitter, is down 60%, Elon Musk said on Monday in a tweet, a sign that the social media company’s ad business has not improved. Musk blamed “pressure on advertisers” from the Anti-Defamation League, adding “they almost succeeded in killing X/Twitter!” On Saturday, Musk had suggested that Twitter users should vote in a poll on whether the ADL be banned,...