Twitter's U.S. Ad Revenue Now Down 60%, Musk Says

By
Martin Peers
Source: The Information

U.S. ad revenue at X, formerly known as Twitter, is down 60%, Elon Musk said on Monday in a tweet, a sign that the social media company's ad business has not improved. Musk blamed "pressure on advertisers" from the Anti-Defamation League, adding "they almost succeeded in killing X/Twitter!" On Saturday, Musk had suggested that Twitter users should vote in a poll on whether the ADL be banned,...

