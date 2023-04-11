Private Equity Firms’ Secret Weapon for Big Software BuyoutsRead More

U.S. Adults Are Overwhelmingly Skeptical of Crypto, Pew Research Finds

By
Akash Pasricha
· · Source: Pew Research

Forty three percent of U.S. adults who have invested in cryptocurrencies said they are “not very or not at all confident” in the technology, according to a Pew Research Center survey of roughly 10,700 U.S. adults conducted from March 13-19. The survey results are a sign that the sequential collapse of popular tokens like terraUSD and luna, the onslaught of crypto lending company bankruptcies,...

Opinion startups
Make Time for This Tax Secret
By AJ Ayers · April 11, 2023 9:00 AM PDT
Art by Clark Miller.
If you’re a founder or you work in the startup space, you can’t afford to be ignorant about tax law, especially in a down market. One day a piece of paper says you’re worth tens of millions of dollars; the next day, pennies. Many first-time founders saw their valuations drop for the first time in 2022—and with April 18 fast approaching, many are learning of the tax...
By Akash Pasricha · April 11, 2023
Arm Listing to Get Sign-Off from SoftBank CEO
By Cory Weinberg · April 11, 2023
Amazon Seller Hit with First FTC Fine for ‘Review Hijacking’
By Theo Wayt · April 11, 2023
Tiger founder Chase Coleman. Photo by Bloomberg.
Exclusive venture capital
Tiger Global Tried to Sell VC Fund Stakes in Latest Sign of Strategy Shift
By Kate Clark
Tiger Global Management, the most prolific investor in private tech companies during the recent boom, also invested in dozens of venture capital firms as it sought to forge closer ties to the young startups those funds backed.
Art by Mike Sullivan
Exclusive microsoft google
AI Developers Stymied by Server Shortage at AWS, Microsoft, Google
By Aaron Holmes and Anissa Gardizy
Startups and other companies trying to capitalize on the artificial intelligence boom sparked by OpenAI are running into a problem: They can’t find enough specialized computers to make their own AI software.
OpenAI President Greg Brockman. Photo via OpenAI
Exclusive microsoft startups
The OpenAI Coder Who Spun Tech On its Head
By Jon Victor
Greg Brockman needed a win. In 2017, Brockman—then chief technology officer of OpenAI, a 50-person nonprofit at the time—was worried about getting left in the dust by bigger rivals like DeepMind, an AI lab owned by Google’s parent company, Alphabet.
Art by Shane Burke/Shutterstock
Exclusive asia ai
Sequoia and Other U.S.-Backed VCs Are Funding China’s Answer to OpenAI
By Juro Osawa
A boom in artificial intelligence startup funding sparked by OpenAI has spilled over to China, the world’s second-biggest venture capital market.
Comcast's Brian Roberts and Disney's Bob Iger. Photos by Getty
entertainment
Comcast’s Roberts Has Upper Hand Over Iger as Hulu Battle Looms
By Sahil Patel
The last time Disney CEO Bob Iger and Comcast CEO Brian Roberts tangled, in a battle for control of 21st Century Fox’s entertainment business, Roberts came off second best.
Kevin Mayer. Photo by Bloomberg.
Exclusive entertainment venture capital
Former Disney Exec Kevin Mayer Looks to Double VC Fund Size to $1 Billion
By Kate Clark and Sahil Patel
Smash Capital, an investment firm co-founded by Disney veterans including Kevin Mayer, is seeking to raise as much as $500 million in fresh capital, according to two people familiar with the matter.