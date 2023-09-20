Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said that the U.S. has no evidence that China has become capable of manufacturing advanced chips “at scale,” even though Chinese electronics maker Huawei’s latest smartphones contained such chips, Reuters and other news outlets reported. Raimondo’s comments come amid doubts about the effectiveness of Washington’s measures to limit China’s access to advanced...
semiconductors policy
U.S. Commerce Chief: There Is No Evidence That China Can Make Advanced Chips at Scale
