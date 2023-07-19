Latest Articles

The Briefing e-commerce media/telecom

Netflix’s Q2 Results Don’t Support Stock Rally By Martin Peers · July 19, 2023 5:00 PM PDT

The bulls are back in Netflix stock, even if the growth isn’t. Netflix on Wednesday reported just 2.7% higher revenue in the second quarter, below what it had projected, confirming that it’s now firmly in the class of slow-growing TV companies. Even excluding the impact of foreign exchange fluctuations, revenue grew just 6%—nothing to write home about. It’s a little hard to square that...