The Biden administration is demanding that Chinese internet giant ByteDance sell TikTok despite the company’s yearslong effort to avoid such a decision, according to a person briefed about the situation. U.S. officials have told TikTok to rid itself of Chinese ownership and implied the app could face an outright ban if ByteDance doesn’t comply, this person said. More pressure from the White...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
Exclusive cloud
In Search of Profits, Google Cloud Shifts Focus to Midsize Customers
During Thomas Kurian’s nearly five years at the helm of Google’s cloud-server business, the unit has raised its profile by inking long-term agreements with companies such as Deutsche Bank, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings and Mayo Clinic. But Google Cloud has struggled to get those companies to quickly increase their spending on cloud services, according to two current sales managers...
Latest Briefs
U.S. Officials Demand ByteDance Sell TikTok
First Republic Explores Strategic Options Including a Sale
Adobe Shares Jump 5%, CEO Says Figma Deal Still on Track
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Breaking startups venture capital
Startups and VCs Scramble to Pay Employees After SVB’s Collapse
Exclusive markets startups
How JPMorgan Maneuvered During the Fall of Silicon Valley Bank